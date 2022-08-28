Coach Mike Tomlin said during a halftime interview on the CBS broadcast that the shoulder injury suffered by Johnson during Sunday's preseason contest versus the Lions shouldn't be a long-term issue, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Johnson got hurt in the process of hauling in a deep ball down the left sideline from Mitch Trubisky when two Detroit defenders took him to the ground. While Johnson was quickly ruled out of the contest, the decision appears to have been one made because it's exhibition season. Still, his status in practice will be one to watch in advance of Week 1, when the Steelers pay visit to the Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 11.