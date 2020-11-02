Johnson hauled in one of his three targets for six receiving yards during Sunday's 28-24 win against Baltimore.

Johnson was forced to sit out Week 6 because of a back injury, but he re-emerged last Sunday against the Titans with a nine-catch, 80-yard, two-touchdown performance. The 2019 third-round pick enjoyed an exciting start to the season with 13 receptions, 149 yards and a touchdown Weeks 1 and 2, but he's since dealt with injury and has been held under 10 receiving yards over three of his past four appearances. An upcoming matchup against the Cowboys' 32nd-ranked scoring defense provides Johnson with an opportunity to get back on track, after he was slowed during the Steelers' most recent practice week because of toe and ankle issues.