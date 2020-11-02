Johnson hauled in one of his three targets for six receiving yards during Sunday's 28-24 win against Baltimore.
Johnson was forced to sit out Week 6 because of a back injury, but he re-emerged last Sunday against the Titans with a nine-catch, 80-yard, two-touchdown performance. The 2019 third-round pick enjoyed an exciting start to the season with 13 receptions, 149 yards and a touchdown Weeks 1 and 2, but he's since dealt with injury and has been held under 10 receiving yards over three of his past four appearances. An upcoming matchup against the Cowboys' 32nd-ranked scoring defense provides Johnson with an opportunity to get back on track, after he was slowed during the Steelers' most recent practice week because of toe and ankle issues.
More News
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Logs full practice•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Aiming to practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Two touchdowns prior to injury•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Logs full practice•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: On pace to practice Wednesday•