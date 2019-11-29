Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Key role awaits in Week 13
Johnson and James Washington are expected to serve as the Steelers' primary options at wide receiver Sunday against the Browns with JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) ruled out for a second straight game, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Pryor speculates that Deon Cain could also see a bump in snaps after making a big 35-yard catch in last week's 16-10 win over Cincinnati, but Johnson and Washington should remain the team's clear top two receivers after handling 68 percent and 78 percent offensive snaps shares, respectively, against the Bengals. Washington provided the top highlight last week -- a 79-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown -- but the wideouts have seen similar involvement in the passing game throughout the season. Through 11 outings, Johnson has turned 56 targets into 35 receptions for 409 yards and three touchdowns.
