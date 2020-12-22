Johnson caught eight of 13 targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 27-17 loss to the Bengals.

Johnson scored Pittsburgh's first points with a 23-yard touchdown early in the third quarter and also drew a fourth-down pass interference call to set up Benny Snell's one-yard touchdown run in the fourth. The 24-year-old receiver put his recent struggles with drops in the rear-view mirror and led Pittsburgh in targets, catches and receiving yards. Johnson has been targeted at least 10 times in nine of 13 games played this season, including six of the past seven. He'll hope to lead the struggling Steelers out of their recent malaise in Week 16 against the Colts.