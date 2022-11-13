Johnson secured four of five targets for 63 yards in the Steelers' 20-10 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Johnson had been held under 50 receiving yards in each of the last three games, but he was slightly more effective in Week 10 despite seeing his second-lowest number of targets this season. However, the 2019 third-rounder hasn't logged over five receptions since Week 3, and he's failed to reach the end zone over the first nine games of the year.