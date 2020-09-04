Coach Mike Tomlin said he is "extremely comfortable" using Johnson on punt returns, Brian Batko of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Tomlin also acknowledged the expectation of Johnson handling a large workload on offense, something that was on display at Wednesday's practice when the young wideout had a 30-yard catch and a TD reception. Johnson appeared comfortable in both tasks as a rookie, catching 64.1 percent of his targets for 7.4 YPT while leading the league in punt return average (12.4 yards on 20 attempts). The 24-year-old missed a few practice session last week with an undisclosed injury, but he's back in good health with plenty of time to spare before a Week 1 road game against the Giants on Monday Night Football.