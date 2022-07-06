Johnson isn't likely to get a significant contract offer from the Steelers prior to becoming a free agent following the 2022 season, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

The Steelers have a tendency for not overpaying for wide receivers, but Johnson should command a lucrative contract in free agency following the 2022 season. The 26-year-old has had a massive target share over the last two seasons, drawing 313 targets during that time. He cut down on drops in 2021 and had a career-best season, securing 107 of 169 looks for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. Johnson will be catching passes from a new quarterback in 2022 after Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement, and Mitch Trubisky and rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett seem to be the frontrunners to start under center to begin the regular season. JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud all left the Steelers during the offseason, but Johnson will still compete for targets with veteran Chase Claypool and rookies George Pickens and Calvin Austin.