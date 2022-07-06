Johnson isn't likely to get a significant contract offer from the Steelers prior to becoming a free agent following the 2022 season, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

The Steelers have a tendency for not overpaying for wide receivers, but Johnson should command a massive contract in free agency following the 2022 season. The 26-year-old has had a massive target share over the last two seasons, as he's totaled 313 targets during that time. He cut down on drops in 2021 and had a career-best season, securing 107 of 169 targets for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. Johnson will be catching passes from a new quarterback in 2022 after Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement, and Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett seem to be the frontrunners to start under center to begin the regular season. JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud all left the Steelers during the offseason, but Johnson will still compete for targets with veteran Chase Claypool and rookies George Pickens and Calvin Austin.