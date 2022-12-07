Johnson was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to a hip injury, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

In this past Sunday's 19-16 win over the Falcons, Johnson logged an 82 percent snap share while catching five passes on a team-high 11 targets for 60 yards. The Steelers haven't indicated whether the hip issue is something stemming from the Week 13 game or from Wednesday's practice. In any case, Johnson's status is now worth monitoring as Sunday's game against the Ravens approaches.