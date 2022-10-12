Johnson (hip) was limited at practice Wednesday.
A hip issue limited Johnson at practice last Thursday, but he returned to a full session Friday before heading into the Steelers' Week 5 game without an injury designation. With no reported setbacks coming out of a blowout loss to Buffalo in which he caught five of his 13 targets for 60 yards, Johnson's limited workload Wednesday may just have been maintenance-related.
