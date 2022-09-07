Johnson (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson didn't exactly sound confident talking to reporters after practice, saying he "tried to do everything my arm allowed me to do" and adding that he was doing "literally everything" in his power to be available for the season opener against Cincinnati on Sunday, per Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He injured his shoulder Aug. 28 in Pittsburgh's preseason finale, exactly two weeks before the first game that counts. If Johnson doesn't play this weekend, the Steelers will turn to Gunner Olszewski, Steven Sims or Miles Boykin as their third receiver behind Chase Claypool and George Pickens.
