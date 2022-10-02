Johnson secured two of four targets for 11 yards while rushing twice for 11 yards during the Steelers' 24-21 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Johnson was held without a catch during the first half of Sunday's matchup, but he secured both of his targets in the second half after Kenny Pickett entered the game at quarterback. However, Johnson was held under 50 yards for the first time this season, and he had just four targets after tallying double-digit targets in each of the first four weeks of the season. The 26-year-old will face a tough test in Week 5 against Buffalo's stingy pass defense.