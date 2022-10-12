Johnson (hip) was limited at practice Wednesday.
A hip issue limited Johnson at practice last Thursday, but he returned to a full session Friday before heading into Week 5 action without an injury designation. With no reported setbacks in Sunday's loss to the Bills (in which Johnson caught five of his 13 targets for 60 yards), there's a solid chance the wideout's Wednesday limitations were maintenance-related.
More News
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Draws plenty of targets in loss•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Practices fully Friday•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Added to injury report•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Limited production in Week 4•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Paces pass catchers in loss•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Draws 10 targets in Week 2•