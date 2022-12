Johnson (toe) is listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site reports.

The Steelers didn't hold an actual practice just two days after defeating the Panthers. They're on a short week, along with most of the NFL, but Johnson seems more likely than not to play after putting up a season-high 98 receiving yards against Carolina. He did play only 74 percent of snaps in the win, his first time below 81 percent share all season.