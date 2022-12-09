Johnson (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after returning to a limited practice Friday. Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Johnson went from a limited session Wednesday to missing Thursday's practice, but his return to the field Friday bodes well for his chances of suiting up this weekend. Per Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com, Johnson indicated Friday that he's "feeling good" at this stage, and fortunately for those inclined to use the wideout in Week 14 fantasy lineups, the Steelers kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday.