Johnson, who didn't practice Thursday and is listed as questionable for Saturday night's game against the Raiders, expects to be back on the field Friday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. "It was just a little toe, nothing major. I am good," Johnson noted Thursday. "I am going to be out there tomorrow. They just gave me a little two days off to let it rest. It's nothing major."

Per Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com, the Steelers are slated to get some more work in Friday, at which point, there should be added context with regard to Johnson's Week 16 status. Per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, Johnson indicated that he should be good to go versus Las Vegas.