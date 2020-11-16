Johnson recorded six receptions on 11 targets for 116 yards and one touchdown in Week 10 against the Bengals.

Johnson was one of three Steelers' receivers to see double-digit targets, though he far outgained both Juju Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool. He provided several explosive receptions, including gains of 46, 18 and 17 yards. In addition, Johnson snagged his fourth touchdown of the season on a 12-yard slant route late in the first quarter. Johnson has seen at least 10 targets in five of his nine contests this season, and will draw a favorable matchup against the Jaguars in Week 11.