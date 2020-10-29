Johnson (toe) returned to a full practice Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Johnson, who sat out Wednesday's session, returned to the lineup last weekend after a Week 6 absence due to a back injury and proceeded to rack up nine catches on 15 targets for 80 yards and two TDs in the Steelers' 27-24 win over the Titans. With a full practice under his belt Thursday after managing his toe issue, Johnson is poised to handle his usual starting role against the 5-1 Ravens on Sunday.
