Johnson (hip) was a full practice participant Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Johnson, who managed a toe issue ahead of Week 16 action, was limited during Wednesday's practice, but the wideout's full participation Thursday puts him on track to suit up Sunday night against the Ravens. In his team's 13-10 win over the Raiders last Saturday, Johnson recorded an 88 percent snap share, while catching five of his seven targets for 64 yards. This time around, he'll be facing a Baltimore defense that is allowing an average of 239.5 passing yards per game to date.
More News
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Tallies five receptions•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Active versus Raiders•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Returns to practice Friday•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Listed as questionable versus Raiders•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Misses practice•