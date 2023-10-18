Johnson (hamstring) practiced fully Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Johnson was designated to return from IR on Monday and the wideout's full participation in practice two days later has him trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams. The Steelers have until Saturday to decide whether to activate Johnson for Week 7 action, with coach Mike Tomlin noting Wednesday that a decision on that front will hinge on the quality of Johnson's practice participation in the coming days, in addition to his conditioning level.