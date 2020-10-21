Johnson (back) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.
Johnson's back injury caused him to miss Sunday's divisional win over the Browns, but he now appears fully on track to return for the Steelers' Week 7 contest against the undefeated Titans. If Johnson is indeed able to return to the starting lineup while avoiding any setbacks, he stands to handle his usual role in three-receiver sets alongside JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Chase Claypool, while James Washington would seemingly become the odd man out.
