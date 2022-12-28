Johnson (toe) was limited at practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Johnson missed practice last Wednesday and Thursday before being listed questionable for this past Saturday's win over the Raiders. The wideout played in the contest, while logging an 88 percent snap share and catching five of his seven targets for 64 yards. With no reported setbacks, chances are Johnson's listed limitations Wednesday are a case of his reps being managed in advance of this weekend's game against the Ravens.
