Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Lone bright spot on offense
Johnson caught eight of nine targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Jets.
Johnson's 29-yard touchdown with four seconds left before halftime tied the score at 10-10. The touchdown was thrown by Mason Rudolph, who came in after Devlin Hodges was benched following two interceptions. Rudolph later injured his shoulder, forcing Hodges back in under center. Johnson led the Steelers in targets, catches and yards in this one, operating as the team's top receiver over a clearly banged-up JuJu Smith-Schuster. The rookie third-round pick out of Toledo will have some Week 17 upside as the Steelers try to secure a playoff berth against a Ravens team that will likely rest most of its starters, though it will be easier to feel good about Johnson if he's catching balls from Rudolph as opposed to the struggling Hodges.
More News
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Solid in defeat•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Scores twice in win over Cardinals•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Returns to full practice•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Under the weather•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Bottled up in win•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Key role awaits in Week 13•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...