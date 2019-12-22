Johnson caught eight of nine targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Jets.

Johnson's 29-yard touchdown with four seconds left before halftime tied the score at 10-10. The touchdown was thrown by Mason Rudolph, who came in after Devlin Hodges was benched following two interceptions. Rudolph later injured his shoulder, forcing Hodges back in under center. Johnson led the Steelers in targets, catches and yards in this one, operating as the team's top receiver over a clearly banged-up JuJu Smith-Schuster. The rookie third-round pick out of Toledo will have some Week 17 upside as the Steelers try to secure a playoff berth against a Ravens team that will likely rest most of its starters, though it will be easier to feel good about Johnson if he's catching balls from Rudolph as opposed to the struggling Hodges.