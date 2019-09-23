Johnson caught three of six targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the 49ers.

After catching only four passes for 42 yards through the first two games of the year, primarily with Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) under center, Johnson showed some chemistry with new starting QB Mason Rudolph and was on the end of a 39-yard TD strike early in the fourth quarter. A third-round pick in this year's draft, Johnson will likely remain a fairly low-volume big-play threat moving forward, but the Steelers don't have an established No. 2 option in the passing game behind JuJu Smith-Schuster. If Rudolph and the rookie continue to click, he could wind up putting together a surprisingly productive campaign.