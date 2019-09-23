Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Long TD grab in loss to Niners
Johnson caught three of six targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the 49ers.
After catching only four passes for 42 yards through the first two games of the year, primarily with Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) under center, Johnson showed some chemistry with new starting QB Mason Rudolph and was on the end of a 39-yard TD strike early in the fourth quarter. A third-round pick in this year's draft, Johnson will likely remain a fairly low-volume big-play threat moving forward, but the Steelers don't have an established No. 2 option in the passing game behind JuJu Smith-Schuster. If Rudolph and the rookie continue to click, he could wind up putting together a surprisingly productive campaign.
More News
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Expecting bigger role•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Downgrade at QB•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Decent NFL debut•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Ready for preseason finale•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Considered day-to-day•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Productive despite muffed punt•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Giants lose Barkley to ankle sprain
With Saquon Barkley suffering a high-ankle sprain Sunday, Heath Cummings looks into what it...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...