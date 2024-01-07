Johnson recorded four receptions on five targets for 89 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 17-10 win over the Ravens.

The Steelers' passing game was limited due to rainy conditions in Baltimore, minimizing targets and particularly downfield opportunity for pass catchers. Johnson accounted for one of the few exceptions to that with a 71-yard catch and run into the end zone on the first play from scrimmage in the fourth quarter. He closed the regular season with five touchdowns across 13 games, while also averaging a career-best 14.1 yards per catch.