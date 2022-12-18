Johnson caught all 10 of his targets for 98 yards in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Panthers. He also rushed once for two yards.

Johnson hauled in every pass fill-in starter Mitch Trubisky threw his way, leading the Steelers in all major receiving categories while posting a season high in catches. That production came despite Johnson advocating earlier in the week for Mason Rudolph to start at quarterback with rookie Kenny Pickett (concussion) on the mend. While it remains to be seen who will be under center in Week 16 versus the Raiders, Johnson at least put together a strong performance in Sunday's win.