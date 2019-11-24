Johnson caught three of six targets for 29 yards during Sunday's 16-10 win over the Bengals.

After recovering from a concussion, Johnson finished second on the team in targets in his return, though he only managed to haul in half the passes sent his way. He recorded a long gain of 14 yards but never really got in a rhythm after Devlin Hodges took over under center. Johnson seems to be at full speed after his injury, but his upside is capped in next Sunday's matchup with the Browns due to lackluster quarterback play.