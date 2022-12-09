Johnson indicated Friday that he's "feeling good" and feels as though he'll be able to play Sunday against the Ravens, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Per the report, the hip issue that has impacted Johnson's practice participation this week stems from an injury he sustained in Week 13 versus the Falcons. Friday's final injury report will clarify whether Pittsburgh's top wideout heads into the weekend with an injury designation or cleared to face Baltimore.