Johnson (hip) was present for Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
That said, Pryor notes that Johnson was sporting shoulder pads but no leg pads Thursday, which suggests that he's still working his way back from a hip flexor. In that context, Johnson appears unlikely to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Seahawks.
