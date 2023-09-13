Johnson (hamstring) is expected to be sidelined up to four weeks, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Johnson certainly looks on track to sit out Monday night's divisional matchup against the Browns in Week 2 due to a right hamstring issue sustained in Pittsburgh's season-opening loss to the 49ers, and it now looks like the Steelers could have to proceed without him until mid-October. If a four week recovery timetable is accurate, Johnson could be a real candidate for IR. Pittsburgh has a bye scheduled for Week 6, meaning if Johnson were to miss the next four games, his earliest return date could be Oct. 22 versus the Rams. In that event, George Pickens, Allen Robinson and Calvin Austin would stand to act as the Steelers' top three wideouts for the first stretch of the season.