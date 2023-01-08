Johnson recorded two catches on 10 targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Browns.

Johnson led the Steelers in targets by a wide margin, though he struggled to turn that into production. Positively, he did manage a 32-yard catch -- the longest play from scrimmage for Pittsburgh -- and also chipped in a reception to convert a two-point attempt late in the game. Johnson struggled for much of the season and saw a steep dropoff in production as compared to 2021, particularly because he failed to find the end zone across 17 games. He remains under contract for two additional seasons with the Steelers, though Johnson could fall behind George Pickens in priority for targets in 2023.