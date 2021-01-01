Johnson was listed as a non-participant in Friday's practice due to an illness, but he doesn't carry a designation into Sunday's game against the Browns.

Any absence at practice related to an illness has naturally warranted concern this season, but the Steelers haven't provided any indication his ailment is related to COVID-19. As such, Johnson should be in the clear for the regular-season finale, though how much he actually plays has yet to be determined. The Steelers are already resting starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the contest, and several other top contributors are expected to be rested during the game, if not healthy inactives. Given that Johnson has left multiple games this season due to injury, he would seem to be a prime candidate to play less than his usual allotment of snaps as the Steelers prioritize preserving key players' health for the postseason above all else Week 17.