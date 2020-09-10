Johnson (foot) didn't practice Thursday.
Per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, this is a new issue for Johnson, who is one of just two players listed on the Steelers' initial Week 1 injury report. Johnson will have two more chances to return to practice in advance of Monday night's game against the Giants. James Washington would be in line for added work behind top wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster in Pittsburgh's opener if Johnson ends up limited or out.
