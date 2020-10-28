Johnson (toe) didn't practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Wednesday's injury report doesn't reference an ankle bruise the wideout reportedly suffered in Week 7 against the Titans, while it's also worth noting that Johnson, who has often sat out practice on Wednesdays, managed a toe issue earlier in the season. We'll revisit Johnson's status Thursday to see if he returns to a full session or remains out or limited as the Steelers continue their preparation for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
