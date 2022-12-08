Johnson (hip) didn't practice Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
After being listed as a limited participant Wednesday, Johnson logged a 'DNP' on Thursday, which clouds the wideout's status for Sunday's game against the Ravens. A return to the field Friday, in any capacity, would brighten Johnson's chances of playing, but if he's limited or out this weekend, Steven Sims, Gunner Olszewski and Miles Boykin would be candidates to log added Week 14 snaps alongside George Pickens.
