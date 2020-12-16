Coach Mike Tomlin said Wednesday that he intends to give Johnson a clean slate after the wideout logged three drops during Sunday's loss to the Bills, Joe Rutter of triblive.com reports.

Tomlin said Johnson "responded appropriately" to being benched in the first half, saying "we will move forward." However, Tomlin also noted that "one of the ways you help a young man work through [issues] is to reduce his number of snaps" when talking about Chase Claypool, a hint that while Johnson's playing time doesn't seem to be in jeopardy for Monday's upcoming tilt in Cincinnati, the Steelers could consider a change if drops continue to be a problem.