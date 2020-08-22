Johnson (undisclosed) missed a second straight practice Saturday, Brooke Pryor of NFL Nation reports.
The reason for Johnson's absence remains unknown, but the second-year wideout will be missing out on valuable reps if he's unable to make his return to practice soon. Johnson had sports hernia surgery over the winter, but that injury didn't force him to miss any action as a rookie, so that's unlikely to be the culprit for his current absence.
More News
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Day-to-day•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Resumes training work•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Hoping for clearance in coming days•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Undergoes sports hernia procedure•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Four receptions in finale•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Lone bright spot on offense•