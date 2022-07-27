Johnson was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, sitting out team drills as he enters the final year of his contract, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
A report in early July suggested the Steelers weren't planning to extend Johnson, who may thus be hesitant to take part in full-team drills at training camp. Coach Mike Tomlin said he doesn't think it's a big deal, and it's possible a new contract is around the corner despite the report from a few weeks ago.
More News
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Likely won't extend deal•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Finds end zone in losing effort•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Ten targets despite early injury•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Suits up Sunday•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Comes off COVID list•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Lands on COVID list•