Johnson wasn't targeted during Saturday's 27-15 preseason win over Buffalo.
Johnson unsurprisingly worked with the team's starting offense once again Saturday, but the starters played just seven snaps in the win. While there wasn't much work to go around among the team's pass catchers, Johnson had three receptions during the preseason opener and should see plenty of targets once the regular season gets underway.
