Johnson (back) is expected to practice Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson has been bit by the injury bug this season, but due to an unexpected Week 4 bye, he only missed this past Sunday's win against the Browns. His current concern is a back issue, which he picked up Week 5 and only allowed for one limited session last week. He'll look to elevate to full in advance of this Sunday's matchup at Tennessee.

