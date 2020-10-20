Johnson (back) is expected to practice Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson has been bit by the injury bug this season, but due to an unexpected Week 4 bye, he only missed this past Sunday's win against the Browns. His current concern is a back issue, which he picked up Week 5 and only allowed for one limited session last week. He'll look to elevate to full in advance of this Sunday's matchup at Tennessee.
More News
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Not playing Sunday•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Returns to practice•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Optimism about health•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Practices fully Thursday•