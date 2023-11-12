Johnson caught one of four targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 23-19 win over the Packers.

Johnson was hardly a factor despite the Packers missing top cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder). With the Steelers finishing with 205 yards on the ground, however, Johnson wasn't the only pass-catcher with a limited output. The wideout will now turn his attention toward next Sunday's divisional clash versus the Browns, who he did not face earlier this season due to injury.