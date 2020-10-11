Coach Mike Tomlin told Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com that Johnson took a hit to the back during Sunday's 38-29 win against the Eagles, but he believes the wide receiver will be able to play Week 5 versus the Browns.

Johnson left Sunday's game in the first half and didn't return, finishing with one catch for minus-two yards. His second season as a pro has been injury-riddled, as he's tended to foot and toe issues as well as a concussion. He benefitted from the Steelers' unexpected bye Week 4 when their opponent, the Titans, were hammered by positive COVID-19 tests, but with no scheduled respite the rest of the way, Johnson's status will need to be watched in advance of a Week 6 AFC North bout with the Browns.