Johnson did not practice Saturday, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Johnson evidently picked up a hip injury during the Steelers' Friday night practice. The 2019 third-round pick has done well in training camp so far and has benefited from the extra snaps created Donte Moncrief's (finger) injury, although James Washington remains a threat to claim hold of the No. 2 role behind JuJu Smith-Schuster.

