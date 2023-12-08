Johnson secured three of seven targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers' 21-18 loss to the Patriots on Thursday night.

Johnson's receiving yardage paced the Steelers on the night by a wide margin, and his targets were also a team high. The fifth-year pro's yardage tally was also his highest since Week 9, and he's now scored in consecutive contests for the first time this season after recording a 25-yard touchdown grab late in the third quarter. Johnson was the intended target on Mitch Trubisky's fourth-down heave down the left sideline with 1:55 remaining, but the speedy wideout was unable to gain enough separation to come close to making a catch. Johnson next takes aim at a more vulnerable Colts secondary in a Week 15 road matchup on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 16.