Johnson secured eight of 11 targets for 84 yards and recovered a fumble in the Steelers' 29-17 loss to the Browns on Thursday night.

Johnson comfortably paced the Steelers across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets while also setting new season highs in each category. The third-year wideout has encouragingly maintained a hefty workload despite the change at quarterback for the Steelers, as Johnson now has 33 targets through three games. He'll look to build on Thursday's successful statistical effort in a Week 4 home matchup against the Jets a week from Sunday.