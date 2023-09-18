The Steelers placed Johnson (hamstring) on injured reserve Monday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Johnson was already ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Browns, but he'll now be forced to miss at least four games due to a hamstring injury he suffered during the season opener. Given the Steelers' Week 6 bye, the earliest Johnson could suit up would be Week 7 versus the Rams. In Johnson's absence, Calvin Austin and Allen Robinson should see more snaps behind George Pickens.
More News
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Unsurprisingly ruled out•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Remains sidelined Friday•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Return timetable TBD•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Could be out for one month•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Unlikely to play Week 2•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Expected to miss multiple weeks•