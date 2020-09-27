Johnson is being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's game against the Texans, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
While Johnson is unavailable, added wideout targets behind JuJu Smith-Schuster will be available for James Washington and Chase Claypool.
More News
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Won't return Sunday•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Resumes practicing fully•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Still dealing with toe issue•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Finds end zone as leading receiver•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Back to full practice•