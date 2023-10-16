The Steelers announced Monday that Johnson (hamstring) has been designated to return from IR.

The transaction kicks off Johnson's 21-day practice window, in which he can work out with teammates without counting against the 53-man roster. At any time in that span, Pittsburgh can fully activate Johnson, which would make him eligible to retake the field as early as Sunday versus the Rams. The standout veteran missed four games due to a right hamstring injury sustained Week 1, but appears to have accomplished his goal of returning to health after the Steelers' bye.