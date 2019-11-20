Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Practices fully, but in protocol
Johnson (concussion) was listed as a full practice participant Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
While Adam Schefter of ESPN previously suggested that it might be a "mild upset" to see Johnson play Sunday against the Bengals, the wideout's participation in the first practice of Week 12 offers some encouragement about his prospects. In any case, Johnson still resides in the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, which is also the case with fellow wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee/concussion), who didn't practice in any fashion Wednesday.
