Johnson (hip) was a full participant in Friday's practice session and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bills, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson was limited by a hip injury during Thursday's practice session, but the issue won't impact his availability for Sunday's Week 5 matchup. The 2019 third-rounder had a season-low 22 yards from scrimmage during last week's loss to the Jets and will be catching passes from rookie Kenny Pickett against the Bills.